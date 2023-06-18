Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,149 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.