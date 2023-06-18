Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,032.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,983.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,705.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,218.07 and a 52 week high of $2,139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,039.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.