Radnor Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Lion Long Term Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPL. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,358.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,439.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,822.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,275.86 and a one year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.