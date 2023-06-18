Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,823 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,865,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

JCI stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

