Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 25.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 125,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $91.82.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

