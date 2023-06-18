Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.71. The stock has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

