The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

