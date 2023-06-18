Quent Capital LLC Sells 54 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total value of $6,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,183,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,303 shares of company stock valued at $48,570,392. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $235.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

