Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

MCK stock opened at $406.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $407.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.96 and its 200-day moving average is $371.01.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.