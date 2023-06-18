Quent Capital LLC Sells 157 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

META opened at $281.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $287.85. The company has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on META. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

