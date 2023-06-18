Empowered Funds LLC Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,063 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,709 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

