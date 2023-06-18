Park National Corp OH Acquires 105 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.99 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,392,864. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

