Keel Point LLC Sells 126 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $325.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

