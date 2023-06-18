Keel Point LLC Purchases New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MS opened at $88.09 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

