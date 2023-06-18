Keel Point LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,206 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.16. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

