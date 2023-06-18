Keel Point LLC Invests $226,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after acquiring an additional 468,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $129.99 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.21.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,392,864 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

