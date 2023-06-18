Keel Point LLC Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

Shares of PH stock opened at $369.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $377.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

