Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 1,130 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $198.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.45. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $50,023.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,802 shares of company stock worth $24,061,239 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

