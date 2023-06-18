Reviewing Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) & American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Duke Energy and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy 0 8 2 0 2.20 American Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duke Energy currently has a consensus target price of $103.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Duke Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duke Energy is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy $28.77 billion 2.47 $2.55 billion $3.25 28.36 American Electric Power $19.74 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Duke Energy and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Electric Power.

Dividends

Duke Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Duke Energy pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Energy has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Energy and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy 8.89% 8.39% 2.37% American Electric Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Duke Energy beats American Electric Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity. This segment also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2006. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

