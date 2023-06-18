Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 6,445 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

