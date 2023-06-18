BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $34.92 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 318,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 20.9% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

