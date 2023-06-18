Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,077,000 after acquiring an additional 767,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

