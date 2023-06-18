Quent Capital LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $194.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.58 and a 200-day moving average of $206.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

