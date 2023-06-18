Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $170.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.05.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

