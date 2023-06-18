iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $441.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

