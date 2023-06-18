Quent Capital LLC Buys 36 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $565.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.51, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $576.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

