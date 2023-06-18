Empowered Funds LLC Invests $7.16 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.65. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

