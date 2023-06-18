Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

