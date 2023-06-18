Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day moving average of $318.65. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

