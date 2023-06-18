Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Rovin Capital UT ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.65. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.