Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $106.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

