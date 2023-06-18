The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

