Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $121.13 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

