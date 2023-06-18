Rise Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.65.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.