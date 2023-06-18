Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes $278,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

XEL stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.