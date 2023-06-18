Stillwater Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DIS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

