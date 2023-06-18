Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 193 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,617 shares of company stock worth $6,189,818 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

