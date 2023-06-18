Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

