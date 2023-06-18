CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $95.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.28 and a 52 week high of $96.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

