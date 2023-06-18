DuPont de Nemours Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 17,978 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 206% compared to the typical volume of 5,866 put options.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.47. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

