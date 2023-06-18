DuPont de Nemours Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DD)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 17,978 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 206% compared to the typical volume of 5,866 put options.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.47. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.