Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $13.12 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,567,000 after purchasing an additional 784,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

