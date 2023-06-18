Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 887 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $282.40 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

