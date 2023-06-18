Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 5,680 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $90.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

