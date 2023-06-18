Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 214,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

