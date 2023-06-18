Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after buying an additional 395,342 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,588 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $449,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after purchasing an additional 246,537 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $390,114,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

FIS stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

