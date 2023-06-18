DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,967 shares of company stock worth $9,289,550. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $130.10 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $134.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 185.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

