Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s 8th Largest Position

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

