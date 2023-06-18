Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,036 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

