MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 16.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Post by 136.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Post by 545.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Post by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,239. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,239. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of Post stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

