Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average of $245.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

